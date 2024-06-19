Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 5.6% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after buying an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,205,000 after buying an additional 87,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 63,053 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,416,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,522,000 after buying an additional 380,025 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock remained flat at $46.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,243. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

