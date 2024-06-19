LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

LTC opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $97,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,982.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

