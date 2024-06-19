Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of W.W. Grainger worth $281,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $924.49. 216,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $935.97 and its 200-day moving average is $920.60. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

