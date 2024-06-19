Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 367,278 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 190.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,278 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $127,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Express by 72.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.31. 2,176,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,645. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. HSBC raised their price objective on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

