Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNN. TheStreet downgraded Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.62. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

