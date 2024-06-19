LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 23.7% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $37,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,727,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,953. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $368.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

