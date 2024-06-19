Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $1,100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $980.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.57.

Shares of LRCX opened at $1,089.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $944.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $888.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,101.81.

Lam Research shares are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,989 shares of company stock worth $1,904,810. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

