Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.44% from the company’s previous close.

KYMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

