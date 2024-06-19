KeyCorp Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Sector Weight

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:MSM opened at $79.45 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 63,955 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,571,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 50.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $256,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

