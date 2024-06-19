Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,839.0 days.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
Kerry Group stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.08.
About Kerry Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.