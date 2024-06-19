Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,839.0 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Kerry Group stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.08.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

