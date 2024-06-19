iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.32. The company had a trading volume of 170,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.04 and its 200 day moving average is $238.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $265.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

