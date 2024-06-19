iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after buying an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,198,000 after buying an additional 561,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.29. 1,240,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

