IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $572.03 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,306,056,194 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
