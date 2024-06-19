Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.0 days.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Shares of IKTSF opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70.
Intertek Group Company Profile
