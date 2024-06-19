Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $8,803,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,356,000 after buying an additional 143,077 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,166,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,831. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.