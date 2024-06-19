Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Trading 15% Higher

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15% on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.
Infinya Trading Up 15.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24.
About Infinya
Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.
