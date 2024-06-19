Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 18,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.97.
View Our Latest Research Report on HL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,122,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.12.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Hecla Mining Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.
