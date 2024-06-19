Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

