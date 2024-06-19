HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.60

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.60 and traded as high as $27.81. HealthStream shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 77,718 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $839.04 million, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 52,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

