Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Greenbriar Sustainable Living Stock Performance
GEBRF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Greenbriar Sustainable Living has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
Greenbriar Sustainable Living Company Profile
