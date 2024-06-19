Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Stock Performance

GEBRF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Greenbriar Sustainable Living has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Company Profile

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. The company was formerly known as Greenbriar Capital Corp.

