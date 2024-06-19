GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 3,355 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 166.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 63,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $162.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.