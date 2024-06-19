GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 62.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after buying an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.6% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.58. 2,057,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

