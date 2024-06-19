GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 474 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tobam increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.68. 2,078,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,389. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

