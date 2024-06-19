FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,316,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 340,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 249,438 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Price Performance

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. 384,181 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70.

About FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.