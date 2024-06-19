Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.75

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.75 and traded as high as $41.02. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 35,188,751 shares.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

