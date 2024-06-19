Fetch.ai (FET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $214.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00040798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

