Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Boosted by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.82. 1,281,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,007. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

