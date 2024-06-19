Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enstar Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enstar Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enstar Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGR traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $314.01. The company had a trading volume of 101,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.99 and a 200-day moving average of $291.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $229.57 and a 1-year high of $318.63. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

