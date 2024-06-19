ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.40 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 31.57% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
