EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Down 8.7% in May

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 596,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EME traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.68. 352,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,985. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in EMCOR Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.