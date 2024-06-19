ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.61 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. ELIS has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $56,004.30 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,928.56 or 1.00052691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012474 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00082128 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03804551 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $56,007.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.