Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $345,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Shares of LLY opened at $891.46 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $894.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $790.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $723.56. The company has a market cap of $847.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

