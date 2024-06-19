Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after acquiring an additional 255,138 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.36.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded down $7.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.90. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The company has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

