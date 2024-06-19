Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,390,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after buying an additional 121,045 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 159,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,015,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ETG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,486. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

