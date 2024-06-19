e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 9.3 %

ELF stock traded up $18.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.67. 1,776,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,260. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,287.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

