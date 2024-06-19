DWS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

KTF opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

