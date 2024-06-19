Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 318,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 145,735 shares.The stock last traded at $25.19 and had previously closed at $26.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,240,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,644,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.