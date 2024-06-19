Dentgroup LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Dentgroup LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $231.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,882. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

