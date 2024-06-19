DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.87 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

