Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $240.08 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Decred has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $240.08 million and $2.34 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.88 or 0.00022913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00073344 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010233 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,657.19 or 0.61878564 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,133,341 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

