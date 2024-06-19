Critical Contrast: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for EOG Resources and Osage Exploration and Development, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EOG Resources
|0
|13
|8
|1
|2.45
|Osage Exploration and Development
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $143.19, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%.
Risk & Volatility
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares EOG Resources and Osage Exploration and Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EOG Resources
|$24.19 billion
|2.84
|$7.59 billion
|$12.66
|9.44
|Osage Exploration and Development
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.
Profitability
This table compares EOG Resources and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EOG Resources
|30.33%
|24.83%
|15.82%
|Osage Exploration and Development
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
89.9% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
EOG Resources beats Osage Exploration and Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
About Osage Exploration and Development
Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
