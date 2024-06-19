Critical Contrast: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EOG Resources and Osage Exploration and Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 13 8 1 2.45 Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $143.19, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EOG Resources and Osage Exploration and Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $24.19 billion 2.84 $7.59 billion $12.66 9.44 Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 30.33% 24.83% 15.82% Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Osage Exploration and Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

