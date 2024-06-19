Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day moving average of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

