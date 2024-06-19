Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 14,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock remained flat at $7.52 on Tuesday. 1,294,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,944,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,395 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1,164.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 256,698 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 80.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 40,631 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

