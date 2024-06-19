Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 14,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock remained flat at $7.52 on Tuesday. 1,294,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.84.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.