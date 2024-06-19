Contrasting Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) & Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kopin and Tigo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tigo Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Kopin currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 287.32%. Tigo Energy has a consensus price target of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 346.43%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Kopin.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kopin has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

31.0% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Tigo Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -125.20% -94.96% -47.24% Tigo Energy -18.48% -61.94% -24.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kopin and Tigo Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $40.39 million 2.08 -$19.75 million ($0.42) -1.69 Tigo Energy $145.23 million 0.64 -$980,000.00 ($1.55) -0.99

Tigo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tigo Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tigo Energy beats Kopin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company's products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

