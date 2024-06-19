Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Up 6.5% in May

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 17,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Confluent
Insider Transactions at Confluent
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 241.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 183.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 32.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Stock Performance
CFLT stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
Read More
