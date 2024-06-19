Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Up 6.5% in May

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 17,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 623,555 shares of company stock worth $17,893,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 241.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 183.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 32.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

CFLT stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

