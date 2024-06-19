Comparing Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 3.50 -$25.12 million N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $533.55 million 0.21 -$69.43 million ($1.54) -1.49

Mobile Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Office Properties Income Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure N/A -2.18% -1.04% Office Properties Income Trust -13.72% -5.76% -1.85%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and Office Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 86.96%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Mobile Infrastructure.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure beats Office Properties Income Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, D.C. In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year. OPI is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA.

