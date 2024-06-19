Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Up 0.8%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.59. Approximately 22,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 37,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
