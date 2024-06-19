Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.12% of Centerspace worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,238,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at $1,708,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centerspace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.10. 46,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

