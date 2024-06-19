Cencora (NYSE:COR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $226.12

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $226.12 and traded as high as $235.07. Cencora shares last traded at $234.70, with a volume of 985,762 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Cencora Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

