Cardano Price Down 12.5% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.69 billion and approximately $295.64 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.01 or 0.05478070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00015299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,980,576,545 coins and its circulating supply is 35,734,385,307 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

